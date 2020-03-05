Netflix shares new trailer for season three of Jason Bateman’s ‘Ozark’

Netflix has shared a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Ozark – watch it below.

The crime thriller starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney is due to return to screens on March 27, and its latest preview sees the trust between husband and wife Marty and Wendy Byrde tested.

Picking up right where season two left off, the casino may be open but we see the pair menaced and threatened with guns leading us to believe that all is not good.

Watch the new trailer below:

Last year, Bateman scooped the prize for best directing for Ozark at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Caught off guard with his first win as a director, he was been given the meme treatment after reacting to his win with a mixture of shock and confusion.

Last week, Netflix finally graced some users with statistics about which films and TV shows have been the most popular on their platform.

The streaming titan has been notoriously tight-lipped about viewership statistics in the past, but is now implementing a new feature to show users a top 10 of most-streamed content, being updated every day.

Meanwhile, Netflix are reportedly set to cancel their involvement in SXSW Festival 2020 over fears about the outbreak of coronavirus.

The annual music, film, TV, tech and media event is set to be held in Austin, Texas from March 13-22.

Apple and Amazon Studios have already confirmed that they have pulled out of SXSW due to fears about the spread of coronavirus, and Variety now reports that Netflix will be the latest major media company to axe their SXSW plans.