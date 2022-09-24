Netflix shares previously unseen clip from ‘Squid Game’ season one

Netflix has shared a previously unseen clip from Squid Game season one at its TUDUM preview event today (September 24).

The streaming platform is sharing first looks at some of its upcoming programmes around the world, kicking off with a section dedicated to its Korean slate.

At the end of the Korean segment, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk appeared in a video message. “I’d like to thank all the Netflix fans around the world again for loving Squid Game,” he said. “Please look forward to season two, which will be filled with all-new stories.

But in the meantime, I’ve prepared a small gift for the fans waiting for Squid Game season two. Let’s take a look.”

A clip then showed that followed a man carrying goldfish in a bag of water down a corridor and entering a room. After pouring the fish into a fishbowl, the person’s face was seen staring at them, reportedly revealing the identity of the mysterious Front Man. Outside the building, another figure watched the window intently. Watch the clip above now.

According to a recent report, Hwang will reportedly introduce new game mechanisms to the hit series for its second season. South Korean news outlet Moonhwa Ilbo reported earlier this month (September 14), that a new mechanism will be implemented called Cheol-su, said to be the “boyfriend” of Young-hee, the iconic giant doll used in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game in the first season.

Filming for the new episodes is also said to be starting in 2023, with an alleged release set for the end of 2024. New characters will be introduced to the show, while Kang Sae-byeok (played by Jung Ho-yeon) and Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) could return, despite being killed off in season one.

On September 12, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hoon, made history at the 2022 Emmy Awards. He took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor for his role, marking the first time an Asian actor has done so. Hwang, meanwhile, bagged the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series award, making Squid Game the first non-English language drama to be awarded in the category.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME said: “The show’s sharp social critiques, suspenseful competition and sympathetic characters remain largely enthralling throughout […] Squid Game’s pastel-hued perversion of youthful nostalgia does more than enough to keep us invested and hopeful for a potential second season.”