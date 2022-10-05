Netflix drops first teaser for new Korean original ‘The Fabulous’, starring SHINee’s Minho

Netflix has shared the first look at its upcoming K-drama, The Fabulous, starring SHINee’s Minho.

The much-anticipated first glimpse at the new series was shared by Netflix on October 5, and features snippets pulled from The Fabulous encompassing the fast-paced, glamorous world of South Korea’s illustrious fashion scene. Freelance photo editor Ji Woo-min (played by SHINee’s Minho) is at the heart of its schemes, crossing paths and eventually developing a romance with PR manager Pyo Ji-eun (Rookie Cops’ Chae Soo-bin).

It also features cameo appearances from several top South Korean models, most notably including Choi So-ra, best known as the winner of the third cycle of Korea’s Next Top Model.

Advertisement

Slated to make its global premiere on the streaming platform on November 4, The Fabulous, set against the backdrop of Seoul’s fashion industry and will depict the stories of young men and women as they navigate their work, personal lives, friendships and romances, along with their struggles to stay afloat in a fast-changing and competitive fashion landscape.

Other cast members previously announced to be joining Minho and Chae on The Fabulous include Kim Min-kyu, a past Produce X 101 contestant, as well as Byun Jun-seo (Woori The Virgin), Lee Mi-do (Kiss Sixth Sense, House Of Lies), Kwon Hae-sung (Cafe Minamdang, The Devil Judge) and rookie actress Ye Seon-ho, among others.

The first official details of the upcoming romance series first surfaced as early as September 2021. At the time, Minho and Chae’s casting in the series was confirmed for the first time by their respective labels. The first visual for The Fabulous was later officially unveiled by Netflix last month.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has also recently announced the premiere date of a separate, upcoming crime-thriller series Somebody. Due out globally on the streamer on November 18, Somebody stars Kim Young-kwang (On Your Wedding Day) and rookie actress Kang Hae-lim. Watch the trailer here.