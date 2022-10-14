Netflix thriller ‘The Watcher’ leaves viewers frustrated with “horrendous” ending

Netflix thriller series The Watcher has been criticised by viewers over its climax.

Starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale, the seven-episode miniseries is based on the true story of the Broaddus family who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, are harassed through letters signed by a stalker named ‘The Watcher’.

The show is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, known for their collaborations on Glee, The Politician, Ratched and most recently, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Advertisement

Much like the actual case, which went unsolved, The Watcher ends on a similarly ambiguous note, with no concrete reveal of who the stalker actually is.

Some viewers, while praising the series, have expressed their frustration at the show’s lack of resolution, writing: “Binge watched the watcher today. I am in no way content at the ending. Sort of wished I just never watched it now.”

Another wrote: “Just binged The Watcher on Netflix.. Awesome plot, horrendous ending.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Binge watched the watcher today. I am in no way content at the ending 😭 urghhh WHY?! Sort of wished I just never watched it now — Kimberly Simmons (@kimsim94) October 13, 2022

I KNEWWW THE WATCHER’S ENDING WAS GONNA PISS ME OFF — cewia (@MlDSMOKER) October 14, 2022

Advertisement

Just wasted 7 hours of my life on #TheWatcher #TheWatcherNetflix, a thriller with NO conclusion, no explanatory twist, no clear ending. What a waste of their resources and my time. Get your act together @netflix, this is insulting to your subscribers imo — Rebecca Dry (@rebeccadry1976) October 14, 2022

The Watcher on Netflix, highly recommend.. spoiler the ending is fucking irritating😭 — Elvira🖤 (@lilElvira_) October 14, 2022

Just binged The Watcher on Netflix.. awesome plot, horrendous ending — .gio (@coolstorygio) October 14, 2022

I stayed up all night to finish The Watcher and the ending was the case is unresolved. Man, I need answers. I know it's inspired on True Story but still ! — Patrick (@__tricck) October 13, 2022

The Watcher on Netflix…dont even watch that shit im pissed TOTAL WASTE OF TIME had me all into the show for 7 episodes and the ending is complete and total bs! You had me terrified for hours…couldnt go to sleep and that ending make me angry! so dumb WASTE OF TIME — Carla Wilmaris (@CarlaWilmaris) October 14, 2022

The ending of the watcher is not it. #TheWatcher — Kirsty (@Kirstx1874) October 14, 2022

In the real-life case from 2014, The Watcher sent three letters to Maria and Derek Broaddus, telling them they were being watched and warning them of making changes to the house. Eight years later, The Watcher has never been identified.

Maria and Derek never made the house on 657 Boulevard their home due to the letters, despite paying $1.3million (£1.1million) for the property. They eventually sold the house in 2018 for significantly less.

The Watcher is available to stream on Netflix.