Netflix to start charging for account sharing next year

Netflix will start charging subscribers an additional fee to share accounts between households in 2023.

The streaming service previously introduced fees for password sharing in a number of countries earlier this year, including Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Chile and Costa Rica. The price varied between countries, but it equated to around $2.99 (£2) a month.

READ MORE: The best TV to watch in October 2022

In an updated post (October 18) from Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, the streaming platform has decided to “sunset” the feature in these territories following feedback – with plans to roll out a “thoughtful” approach to monetise account sharing “more broadly” in early 2023.

Advertisement

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said: “We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetise account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023.

“After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts (‘extra member’), if they want to pay for family or friends.

“In countries with lower-priced ad-supported plan, we expect the profile transfer option for borrowers to be especially popular.”

It’s unclear whether this “extra member” fee will follow the same $2.99 price, with an announcement expected soon.

Netflix is set to launch a cheaper, advert supported tier to the UK on November 3, priced at £4.99 a month. The new tier will be rolled out to 11 other countries, including the US, Canada, Mexico and Australia.