Netflix finally tells users what its most watched films and TV shows are

Netflix has finally graced some users with statistics about which films and TV shows have been the most popular on their platform.

The streaming titan has been notoriously tight-lipped about viewership statistics in the past, but is now implementing a new feature to show users a top 10 of most-streamed content, being updated every day.

The feature will draw data from users in each country, but will also slightly adapt depending to each specific user’s viewing habits. “The position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you,” said Netflix.

Advertisement

The feature is currently running on UK accounts as well as the US, and is visible when scrolling down on the landing pages on both Film and Series pages.

At the end of last year, it was revealed that the top 10 most watched shows in the UK included After Life, The Umbrella Academy and Stranger Things.

At the start of the year, it was revealed that the first season of The Witcher broke viewing records, streaming on over 76 million accounts within the first four weeks of debuting – making it the biggest opening season for a TV series so far.