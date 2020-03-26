Netflix users report widespread outages across Europe

Netflix users across Europe are experiencing trouble connecting to the streaming service as demand surges amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Many millions are now working from home as social distancing rules become more strictly enforced by Governments across the continent, and it’s put a strain on both broadband providers and entertainment streaming services.

Last week, the EU urged Netflix and other streaming services to slow down their service and stop streaming in High Definition to avoid internet systems breaking, while hacked Netflix users have complained that they can’t access support to retrieve their accounts after the streaming site reduced customer support hours.

Now, users have been taking to social media to share their anger at not being able to stream shows on Netflix at the moment.

Advertisement

I’m not overreacting. You’re overreacting. Why isn’t Netflix working? — Stay Home – ابقوا بالبيت – Quédate En Casa (@AliAjeena) March 26, 2020

Netflix is not working wtf pic.twitter.com/ipl4C1T5K1 — NEW ACCOUNT. FOLLOW BACK (@juwannxxmarcell) March 26, 2020

Anyone elses Netflix not working ? 🤨 — Ⓜ️eeĸ_мιllιe (@dvmnmillz) March 26, 2020

Making a statement on lowering their streaming rates last week, Netflix said: “Following the discussions between Commissioner Thierry Breton and [Netflix chief executive] Reed Hastings, and given the extraordinary challenges raised by the coronavirus, Netflix has decided to begin reducing bitrates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days.

“We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25% while also ensuring a good quality service for our members.”

Advertisement

Disney+ also took Netflix’s lead, lowering streaming rates as the new streaming service launched in the UK and Europe on Monday (March 24).

Many Netflix shows are among the growing list of TV and film productions halted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

See the full list here.