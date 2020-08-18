Network 10 to air ‘A Dingo’s Got My Baby: The Lindy Chamberlain Story’

Network 10 have announced they will screen the new documentary A Dingo’s Got My Baby: The Lindy Chamberlain Story.

The documentary is set to tell the story of the Chamberlain family following the death of nine-month old Azaria, and the subsequent prosecution, conviction, imprisonment, and eventual exoneration of Lindy, through exclusive interviews with the family themselves.

The Chamberlain family’s personal archives will be shared for the program, including audio of baby Azaria’s voice. Fleshing out the documentary are interviews with eyewitnesses, family friends, high court judges, forensic experts, lawyers, high profile media, professors of history, novelists and more.

The forthcoming documentary will be the first time anyone from the family has spoken publicly about the ordeal since 2012, when a coroner officially deemed Azaria was killed by a dingo. The documentary’s release was first revealed on The Sunday Project over the weekend (August 16).

A release date has not yet been confirmed. A 30-second teaser is currently running on Network 10 – watch it below.

It’s far from the first time the topic has been explored onscreen. In 1985, John Bryson published the book Evil Angels, documenting the case. The book was adapted into the 1988 film of the same name, starring Meryl Streep and Sam Neill.

The story was dramatised again in 2004 as a TV miniseries called Through My Eyes, based on a book written by Lindy Chamberlain herself.

The release of the new documentary coincides with the 40-year anniversary of the disappearance of Azaria, which was marked yesterday (August 17). The car in which police had falsely alleged Azaria was murdered is now on display at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra.