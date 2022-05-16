‘Never Have I Ever’ season three coming later this summer

The third season of Never Have I Ever will premiere this August.

The coming-of-age comedy drama, which follows the life of Indian-American high school student Devi dealing with the sudden death of her father, will air from August 12 on Netflix.

In addition to the release date news, the streamer has released first-look photos to tease fans about what’s to come. See those below.

As Deadline writes, when viewers last saw Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) she was caught again in a love triangle with Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewinson). With Ben appearing to have moved forward with Aneesa (Megan Suri), Devi and Paxton finally make their secret relationship official and go public.

More romance, more drama 🎉 Never Have I Ever S3 is coming to Netflix, 22 August. pic.twitter.com/3UN5kFops7 — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) May 9, 2022

Never Have I Ever is co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

The show is based loosely on Kaling’s childhood experiences in Boston, Massachusetts, and has been praised for breaking South Asian stereotypes. The show’s second season was released in July 2021, a year after the season one premiere.

In NME’s four-star review of season one, Joe McEnroe’s narration is described as a “weird flex” but “it’s these unconventional twists that make Never Have I Ever such a treat”.

The review reads: “Showrunners Kaling and Fisher make use of many genre tropes throughout this tongue-in-cheek exploration of trauma, but thanks to its screwball script and kooky characters, the result is a sharp, thoughtful comedy you’ll probably watch in one sitting.”