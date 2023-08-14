New ‘Ahsoka’ trailer teases return of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker

A new trailer for Disney+‘s upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka has been released, and teases the return of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker.

In the teaser trailer, titled ‘Force’, a shot of Anakin Skywalker from 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series flashes across the screen before Skywalker’s voice is heard giving advice to Ahsoka.

“In this war, you will face more than just droids. As your master, it’s my responsibility to prepare you. I won’t always be there to look out for you. Don’t be afraid, trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka,” Anakin says.

It is currently unclear if Anakin will appear in the upcoming series, or if it will only feature Anakin’s voice. Watch the new trailer below.

Hayden Christensen returned as Anakin Skywalker in last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series alongside Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan. It marked the first time Christensen had returned on-screen to the Star Wars franchise since 2005’s Revenge Of The Sith besides a short voice cameo in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

Before the events of Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith that led to Anakin’s transformation into Darth Vader, Anakin served as a Jedi Master, with a young Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as his Padawan. Ahsoka would eventually part ways with the Jedi – and Anakin – to follow her own path.

The upcoming series follows an adult Ahsoka as she wanders through the galaxy in search of the villain Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, reprising his voice role from Rebels). She’ll later be joined by familiar allies such as rebel general Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Mandalorian graffiti artist Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

Ahsoka will be available to stream on Disney+ from August 23.