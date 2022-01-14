‘All Of Us Are Dead’: zombie apocalypse spirals out of control in first trailer

Netflix has released the first official trailer for its upcoming zombie apocalypse K-drama series, All Of Us Are Dead.
The new clip opens with scenes of students making their way to Hyosan High School on a seemingly ordinary morning. “A virus… the instinct to survive surpasses intelligence. Humanity has never defeated a virus,” explains biology teacher Lee Byung-chan (played by Kim Byung-chul).
Later, a female student, Hyeon-ju (Snowdrop’s Jung Yi-seo), comes across a lab rat which bites her after she sticks her finger into its enclosure, setting off a disastrous chain of events. She returns to the classroom covered in blood, transforming into a zombie after her classmates take her to the nurse’s office. Things quickly go downhill from here, with the deadly virus spreading rapidly among students and staff.
“Rather than die as a human, I wanted him to survive as a monster,” the biology teacher later explains in an interrogation room, suggesting that he might have had a hand in the spread of the virus. Back at the school, the remaining survivors brace themselves for another wave of zombies. “They’re here,” says Choi Nam-ra (School 2021’s Cho Yi-hyun).
Based on the webtoon Now At Our School by Joo Dong-geun, All Of Us Are Dead follows a group of high school students who find themselves trapped on campus as a zombie apocalypse spreads like wildfire. It stars a number of familiar faces, including House Of Hummingbird actress Park Ji-hoo and Yoon Chan-young of Doctor John fame.
The upcoming series is helmed by directors and Lee Jae-hyu and Kim Nam-soo, as well as screenwriter Chun Sung-il. Squid Game star Lee Yoo-mi is also set to appear in an undisclosed role.
All Of Us Are Dead is slated for a global premiere on Netflix on January 28.
All Of Us Are Dead will be Netflix’s latest K-drama series, following the international success of Squid Game. Other series released in the wake of Squid Game’s success include My Name, Hellbound and The Silent Sea.