New comedy special from Bondi Hipsters duo leads new Stan Australia Originals

Streaming service Stan has announced five new Australian titles, including a brand new comedy special from the creators of Bondi Hipsters and an eight-part drama series from the creators of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.

Dom and Adrian: 2020 sees creators Nick Boshier and Christiaan Van Vuuren reprise their titular roles as Bondi Hipsters in a mockumentary about their experience during the events of 2020.

A bio describes the characters’ turmoil: “Having been billed to play at a premier bush doof, Dom and Adrian’s USBJ’ing (DJing with pre-loaded USBs) career was on precipice of taking off… when the bushfires hit.

“They were next booked to play a bushfire fundraiser when the floods washed through. Then they were going to headline a flood-relief show when the hail storms came down. And now, the night before their biggest gig yet, raising money for the #PanelBeatBondiAiD movement, the whole country was thrown into lockdown because of one little global pandemic – ‘Such a nanny state!'”

Dom and Adrian were last seen in the second season of Soul Mates, back in 2016.

Stan have also commissioned a new original film directed by Van Vuuren, and written by Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella and Timothy Walker. No further details have been released.

Eden is the new drama series from the creators of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, in collaboration with debutant filmmaker Vanessa Grazy. The show is set in a Byron Bay-like small town, though little other plot details are known.

John Curran, known for his work on Bloom and You Am I’s music videos in the ’90s, is set to direct. New talent will star, led by Sophie Wilde and BeBe Bettencourt.

In addition to those, Stan also announced After The Night, a documentary about Australian serial killer Eric Edgar Cooke, and Bump, a ten-part drama series about a parents journey when their daughter has a surprise teenage pregnancy, starring Claudia Karvan.