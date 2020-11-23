New comedy special from Rhys Nicholson coming to Netflix

Melbourne comedian Rhys Nicholson has announced his debut Netflix special, Live at the Athenaeum.

The 90-minute show was recorded at the titular Melbourne venue in November last year, expanding on Nicholson’s touring show Nice People, Nice Things, Nice Situations.

A bio described Nice People as “based around a letter Rhys received from a woman named Carol…[which] was mostly that special brand of abuse a baby boomer slings at a millennial, as well as one particular piece of advice that has really stuck with him”.

The film was produced by Nicholson’s partner and former triple j presenter Kyran Wheatley. Live at the Athenaeum will hit Netflix on December 20.

Nicholson is only the third Australian stand-up comedian to release a Netflix special, following Hannah Gadsby (Nanette and Douglas) and Jim Jeffries (Bare, Freedumb, This Is Me Now and Intolerant).

The Melbourne comedian has toured locally and internationally over the last decade, appearing on Conan in the US last year. He also supported Conan O’Brien’s rare stand-up show in Sydney in February of that year.

In 2016, Nicholson, who is gay, made headlines when he publicly married lesbian and fellow Aussie comedian Zoe Coombs Marr at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival to protest the then ban on same-sex marriage in Australia.