New ‘Killing Eve’ season 4 teaser hints at an unhappy ending

A new teaser for the fourth and final season of Killing Eve hints that an unhappy ending might be in store for Villanelle, Eve and co.

The last season of the hit show will premiere in February 2022, with episodes set to air weekly.

The latest teaser begins where season three left off, with Eve (played by Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) standing back-to-back on London’s Tower Bridge. The voice of Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) can be heard over the top asking: “Do you ever think what might have happened if we hadn’t done what we did?”

Advertisement

After a breakneck run-through of some of last season’s big moments, she continues: “People like us aren’t made for happy lives with happy endings.”

The clip ends with Villanelle walking beside Eve, who is on a mobility scooter, on what appears to be a coastal path. “Wanna ride?” Eve asks, before the image changes to Villanelle on the scooter and the intelligence officer nowhere to be seen. Watch it above now.

The first two episodes of Killing Eve season four will air on BBC America on February 27 before streaming on iPlayer in the UK directly afterwards.

According to Deadline, the final season will see Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) “in very different places.” Eve is now on a revenge mission, while Carolyn will continue to chase down the assassination organisation The Twelve.

Although Killing Eve may be about to bow out, there have been reports that BBC America is developing a number of potential spin-offs. None have been confirmed at present.