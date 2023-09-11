New ‘Loki’ season two footage reveals show’s place in MCU timeline

New footage of Loki season two has been shared by Marvel, including the season’s opening scenes.

As reported by Screen Rant, the first action of the new season of the hit show was premiered at Disney’s D23 event, and shed some light on the show’s place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Season two of Loki picks up immediately where the first season ended, and sees the titular character (played by Tom Hiddlestone) glitching through time and running away from agents.

Advertisement

With the show taking place outside of time, it has been hard to correlate its place in the MCU timeline, but the new footage shows that Loki season two takes place 11 years before Avengers: Endgame.

Loki season two is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 6. The show will air new episodes weekly up til its season final. However, Marvel has also confirmed that Echo, a new Hawkeye spinoff series, is set to premiere in its entirely on November 29 – a first for any Marvel series.

Earlier this year, fans shared reactions to the Loki season two trailer, notably the inclusion of Jonathan Majors.

The actor, who plays the role of Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was arrested in March on multiple charges of assault and aggravated harassment after a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. She was later taken to a local hospital in Manhattan “with minor injuries to her head and neck”, according to police. The alleged victim was granted a restraining order against Majors the following month.

Denying any wrongdoing around the time of his arrest, his attorney released unverified text messages allegedly from the woman following the dispute, claiming she told Majors that she was “angry” about the arrest and that “it was my fault for trying to grab your phone”.