A new ‘Lord Of The Rings’ anime film is on the way soon

A new Lord Of The Rings anime film is on the way from New Line and Warner Bros.

The stand-alone production is called The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim, and will focus on the history behind the fortress at Helm’s Deep which is explored in The Two Towers.

According to Empire, the film is aiming to connect to Peter Jackson’s two trilogies in “some way”, with Philippa Boyens, who worked as a consultant on set for both.

It’s also being fast-tracked for release, “with production and voice casting underway”.

Speaking about the new anime production, Warner Bros’ Carolyn Blackwood and New Line’s Richard Brener released a joint statement, saying: “All of us at New Line feel a deep affinity for the extraordinary world J.R.R. Tolkien created, so the opportunity to dive back into Middle-earth with the team at Warner Bros. Animation is a dream come true.

“Fans know Helm’s Deep as the stage for one of the greatest battles ever put to film and, with many of the same creative visionaries involved and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to deliver a fresh vision of its history that will invite global audiences to experience the rich, complex saga of Middle-earth in a thrilling new way.”

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. animation added: “This will be yet another epic portrayal of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world that has never been told before.

“We’re honoured to partner with much of the incredible talent behind both film trilogies, along with new creative luminaries to tell this story…And so it begins.”

The film is being directed by Kenji Kamiyama and the script has been written by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

The project is entirely separate from Amazon’s new Lord Of The Rings television series which has so far, according to reports, cost £336million ($465million) to make just one season.

The show, which has already been renewed for a second season before the first one has aired, is expected to air season one later this year although no release date has yet been confirmed.