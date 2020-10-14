New ‘MTV Cribs’ episodes are coming later this month

A new series of MTV Cribs is launching later this month – with a US reboot set to follow next year.

The show takes viewers inside the homes of celebrities, touring rooms and specific possessions. The series began in 2000 and originally ran for 13 seasons.

“As we spend more time at home this year, our fascination with where and how others live is growing,” said Craig Orr, vice president of original content and development for youth and entertainment at ViacomCBS Networks International, according to Variety.

“MTV Cribs continues to connect our worldwide audiences with their favourite stars as they welcome us into their homes for an exclusive tour. This is pure property porn escapism at its most fabulous.”

The line-up on the international reboot includes Caitlyn Jenner, musician JoJo Siwa, former Glee star Kevin McHale and Stefflon Don.

“I’m pumped to bring MTV fans into the colourful world of JoJo — complete with my most memorable outfits and the slime game room of my dreams,” said Siwa.

Further participating celebrities include Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn, The Vamps’ Bradley Simpson, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alyssa Edwards and reality star Gemma Collins.

“What a dream to be included in this iconic classic,” said Quinn. “As a top selling broker I’m always spotlighting other people’s homes to the world, but now MTV International is giving you an exclusive look inside my newly redone home — and let’s get one thing clear — in my house, it’s my rules. Expect the unexpected.”

MTV Cribs will relaunch on the network’s international channels on October 26 – stay tuned for a US series in early 2021.