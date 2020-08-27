New Nakkiah Lui comedy series, ‘Preppers’, gets Screen Australia backing

A new ABC comedy series from Nakkiah Lui and Gabe Dowrick about doomsday preppers has received financial backing from Screen Australia.

Screen Australia will dispense $2.7million to two features, one TV drama, one children’s drama, and five online projects in its latest round of funding.

Per a press bio, Preppers will star Lui as a young Indigenous woman who accidentally finds herself in the midst of a cult of doomsday preppers after experiencing a “cataclysmic” personal event.

The six-part series will be produced by Sylvia Warmer (Kiki and Kitty) and executive-produced by Liz Watts.

Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead, a sequel to the Roache-Turner brothers’ 2014 zombie film Wyrmwood Apocalypse, is another of the feature recipients of the Screen Australia funding.

The feature film debut of writer-director Sara Kern, Vesna, has also been funded. Per a film bio, the plot follows the story of “ten-year-old Nika who lives in Melbourne with her hardworking Slovenian father and her pregnant sister Vesna”.

“After her mother’s sudden death, Nika becomes the unexpected grown-up of this fragmented family, and tries to bring her troubled older sister and distant father together.”

View the whole list of funding recipients here.

In related news, Lui launched her own publishing imprint, Joan, with Allen & Unwin earlier this week.