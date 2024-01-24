New seasons of ‘Squid Game’, ‘Bridgerton’ and more confirmed for 2024 release

Netflix has confirmed that several of its hit series will return with new seasons this year, including Squid Game, Bridgerton and Emily In Paris.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk broke the news to Netflix shareholders in a letter yesterday (January 23), as revealed by a Variety report. In Hwang’s letter, he name-dropped several titles returning to the streaming in 2024, headlined by his smash hit Korean thriller.

While he was unable to share an official release date for Squid Game’s second season, Hwang assured shareholders that it will arrive this year, alongside new seasons of Bridgerton, Emily In Paris, Formula 1: Drive To Survive, The Diplomat, Empress, Love Is Blind and more.

Other titles mentioned include Tour de France: Unchained, Full Swing, and new shows like 3 Body Problem, Griselda, The Gentlemen, Eric, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Cien Años de Soledad.

Season 3 of Bridgerton is locked in for a May 14 release, while Avatar: The Last Airbender arrives on February 22.

Squid Game was renewed for a second season back in 2022, months after it was released the year prior to global appeal and critical acclaim. Late last year, Hwang – who also served as season one’s director – shared new details about the highly anticipated second season.

Speaking to press during a tour of the Squid Game set, Hwang shared, per Korea Herald, that the upcoming season “will feature new games and characters, as well as a deeper plot and message.”

“We have been filming the second season of Squid Game since July [2023] with the interest and support of many viewers,” Hwang said, adding: “We are burdened with the pressure to do well, but we will make sure to repay viewers with a good result.”

Since its release, Squid Game has gone on to become a global phenomenon, and has since spawned a reality series competition titled Squid Game: The Challenge, and will receive a game adaptation, which is currently in development.

Several new cast members have been revealed for Squid Game‘s second season. These include Insider’s Kim Si-eun, Run On’s Yim Si-wan, 30 Days’ Kang Ha-neul, former IZ*ONE singer Jo Yu-ri, former Big Bang rapper T.O.P and more. Original cast members Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo will also return to reprise their roles from the first season.