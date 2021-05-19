New series by ‘Get Krack!n’ creators among seven Australian originals greenlit by Amazon Prime

A “feminist noir comedy” by The Katering Show and Get Krack!n co-creators Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan leads a slew of new Australian originals unveiled by Amazon Prime Video.

Deadloch, set in Tasmania, was written by McCartney and McLennan, and will be produced by Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions and Amazon Studios.

A press statement for the series describes it as a “feminist noir comedy set against a bucolic backdrop with a rising body count.” Filming for the eight-part series is set to commence this November.

Advertisement

The series is one of seven new Australian originals Amazon have announced they have greenlit. Other projects announced include The Moth Effect, a six-part satirical sketch comedy created by Bondi Hipsters‘ Nick Boshier and Tonightly‘s Jazz Twemlow.

Set to premiere on July 30 on Prime Video in Australia, the series will feature the likes of Zoë Coombs Marr, Miranda Otto, Christian van Vuuren, Nazeem Hussain and David Woodhead.

Also greenlit is Burning, a feature-length documentary from executive producer Cate Blanchett and director Eva Orner, which looks at the deadly Australian bushfires of 2019 and 2020.

Other projects unveiled include apocalyptic high school reunion comedy series Class of ’07 from The Other Guy director Kacie Anning, described as “Lord of the Flies but in cocktail dresses”. Head Above Water, meanwhile, is a four-part docu-series that follows Australian swimmers Ian Thorpe, Bronte Campbell, Kyle Chalmers and former junior champion turned musician Cody Simpson in the lead-up to the Games in July.

The announcements are closed out by an adaptation of Holly Ringland’s The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart that will star Sigourney Weaver, and a documentary titled Warriors on the Field presented by former AFL champion and Kaurna, Ngarrindjeri and Narungga man Michael O’Loughlin.

Advertisement

The documentary will explore “the deeply personal and poignant stories of three Indigenous AFL players,” including O’Loughlin, Noongar man and Fremantle Dockers player Michael ‘Sonny’ Walters and up-and-coming North Melbourne star Tarryn Thomas, a Kamillaroi and Lumaranaana man.

Amazon has also announced the acquisition of Nine Perfect Strangers outside of the US and China. The eight-part series is based on the book by Australian author Liane Moriarty, and stars Nicole Kidman. The series will premiere later this year.

Other previously-announced Australian originals that will premiere on Prime Video Australia will include Packed to the Rafters sequel Back to the Rafters, Luxe Listings Sydney, Kick Like Tayla and the second season of The Wilds.