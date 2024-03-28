New ‘The Traitors’ candidates allegedly plotting to cheat their way to victory

New candidates for BBC’s hit game show The Traitors have allegedly plotted to cheat their way to victory using a “secret code”.

According to a report by The Sun, a number of Traitor and Faithful hopefuls have formed group chats to communicate code words to each other ahead of the forthcoming season.

£120,000 will be up for grabs, with a handful of Traitor once again attempting to mislead and and murder their fellow 22 contestants.

Advertisement

Applicants for the forthcoming season are said to be in the second round of interviews, but Studio Lambert, who produce the show, have reportedly been informed that some of those candidates had been conspiring to win the game together.

“The group chats spoke about using code words,” an anonymous source told The Sun. “If they were chosen as a Traitor, they were going to say ‘I’m feeling hotter than usual today, anyone else?’ Traitors would answer ‘yes’, Faithfuls ‘no.’”

“They agreed to split the prize pot. Some were just interested in fame and had fake arguments planned to get more airtime,” the source added.

Studio Lambert has reportedly removed all of the alleged plotters, telling the applicants that they risked damaging the show’s integrity.

The source told The Sun: “The group involved are definitely out of the running for series three.”

Advertisement

The upcoming season of The Traitors has seen over 300,000 people apply as contestants for the show, an enormous increase on the first season, which had approximately 3,000 applicants.

Season two saw winner Harry Clark take home £95,150 following a dramatic season finale. Clark, who shared the winnings with his family and friends, later revealed that he suffered from sleep deprivation due to the show’s relentless filming schedule.

Filming on the third season is set to begin this spring/summer in the Scottish Highlands. A release date has not yet been announced, but the show is expected to return to BBC One in early 2025.

Elsewhere, fellow Traitors contestant Jasmine Boatswain recently revealed that “hate on social media” left her scared to go outside.