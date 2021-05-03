New US TV series ‘La Brea’ commences filming in Melbourne

A new NBCUniversal TV drama, La Brea, has commenced filming in Melbourne, marking the biggest TV series to come to the state in more than a decade.

La Brea follows a Los Angeles family as they survive a massive sinkhole that mysteriously opens in the city. The cast includes international actors Ione Skye, Nicholas Gonzalez, Eoin Macken, Natalie Zea and Jon Seda, as well as Victorian actor Rohan Mirchandaney.

The series has secured $9.66million in funding from the federal government’s Location Incentive program, as well as funding from the Victorian government’s $33.8million screen industry package. The shoot, post-production and visual effects will take place Down Under.

Advertisement

“After a challenging year, our screen industry is well and truly back with a strong pipeline of projects now shooting across the state and more projects on the way, supporting Victorian jobs and talent,” Victorian creative industries minister Danny Pearson said in a statement.

“We have a long-standing relationship with NBCUniversal and we warmly welcome them back to Melbourne with their series La Brea.”

The production is expected to create 290 jobs for local cast and crew, 1,000 jobs for extras, and work for roughly 295 local businesses. More than $71million is predicted to be generated for the nation’s economy.

La Brea is one of multiple overseas TV productions currently underway in Victoria, along with Shantaram, Fires and Surviving Summer.

Meanwhile, last month it was announced the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, would be filmed in New South Wales. The film will star Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy, and is expected to commence production in June.