Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart’s prank war continues

The battle of the pranks has reached a new level between Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon.

The war has been ongoing since the summer, after Cannon sent the Fatherhood star a llama for his birthday.

“Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday,” read the message that Cannon sent along with Hart’s new pet.

In retaliation, Hart posted advertisements featuring Cannon’s direct number in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta.

“For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon,” the billboards read. “Hey guys! Here is his cell #.”

Cannon has seven children, four of which he has reportedly welcomed into the world in the past year from three separate partners.

In the latest development, Cannon decided to wrap Hart’s private jet with a blown-up photograph of his face ahead of Hart heading to a business trip. He documented the move on Instagram.

“So now everywhere he flies he will be promoting my New Show!!! Gotcha Back Byaaaach!!! Kevin Rides The Cannon!!!” he wrote.

Cannon brought the prank up on his new show The Nick Cannon Show, and brought Hart on as his first guest.

“You saved the best one for last,” said Hart, who was interviewed while sat in front of the jet. During the slot, however, Hart warned Cannon that he “had a good one coming” in terms of a counter prank.

In August, Don Cheadle had to set the record straight on a recent viral interview with Hart.

Fans took to social media after Hart seemed to insult Cheadle while mentioning his age, 56, during a conversation about generational wealth, after which Cheadle looked shocked and hurt.

“EVERYBODY, please watch the entire episode,” Cheadle wrote on Twitter, responding to a fan who scorned Hart and called him “an ass” and tried to defend Cheadle.