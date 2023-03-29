Nick Cannon said he had a “growth moment” after antisemitic comments

TV host Nick Cannon has addressed his past antisemitic comments and acknowledged that he has had a “growth moment” since then.

In 2020, the Wild N’ Out host was fired from the media giant Viacom after he appeared to use “hateful speech” on an episode of his podcast, Cannon’s class, with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff. During the segment, they mentioned that Black people were the original Hebrews, and Cannon was accused of encouraging antisemitic comments.

Cannon, later apologised to the Jewish community for his remarks.

In an interview with AllHipHop, the Masked Singer host revealed that he has since learned from his comments and understands why he disappointed the religious group.

“Man, I’m going to be super honest with you, man. That process was a growth moment for me, on so many levels as a man,” he told the outlet.

Cannon also shared that he and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt have collaborated to properly educate others and stop the hate with their 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate podcast.

“It’s really talking about the equation of our two communities from two different perspectives.” Cannon said. “We voice our side, or the perspective as a Black man, and then he voices his side from a Jewish man. Just even that alone is helpful and educational for both communities.”

He continued: “We can sit up here and be enraged, but if we don’t engage, what are we really doing, if we can’t even learn from one another? And clearly, we all know the issues, we all know the tropes, we all know the stereotypes.”

Speaking on his transformation, Cannon added: “I’m really putting my money where my mouth is and my energy to where my heart is. To me, that situation says, ‘All right, I’m done talking. Everybody talk. Let’s figure it out, let’s solve it. What’s the problem?’”

