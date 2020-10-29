Nicole Kidman to star in Amazon’s new Australian drama series ‘Things I Know To Be True’

Nicole Kidman will star in a new Amazon Original drama series, Things I Know To Be True, based on the Australian play of the same name. The streaming platform announced the news today (October 29).

Kidman will play the leading role of Fran Price in the series, which focuses on the trials and tribulations of an Australian family.

Andrew Bovell, the writer of the play, has been brought on to pen the adaptation’s scripts. Bovell’s previous screenwriting credits include the films Strictly Ballroom and Lantana, the latter of which was based on another of his plays, Speaking In Tongues. He and Kidman will both serve as executive producers on the series.

Advertisement

“I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theatre experiences,” Kidman said of the series’ source material.

“Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, [Head of Amazon Studios] Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be.”

Kidman’s production company, Blossom Films, will produce the series alongside Amazon Studios, and Australian production houses Matchbox Pictures and Jan Chapman Films.

Blossom Films made its production debut with the 2010 film, Rabbit Hole, which also starred Kidman and was based on an award-winning play.

More recently, the company co-produced the television series Big Little Lies, for which Kidman won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Advertisement

“We are grateful to Andrew and to our partners for landing this on Prime Video, and are always so pleased to build on our slate with Nicole and Per [Saari, Blossom co-producer] and everyone at Blossom,” said Amazon’s Jen Salke in a press statement.

There is no word yet on when the series will begin production or its eventual release date.