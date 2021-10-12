‘Normal People’ author boycotts Israeli publisher amid Israeli-Palestine tension

Sally Rooney, the author of Normal People, has refused to have her new book translated into Hebrew in light of the Israeli-Palestine conflict.
Rooney has announced that she will boycott Israeli publishing house Modan, having refused to sell Beautiful World, Where Are You‘s translation rights to the publisher.
- READ MORE: ‘Normal People’ review: a heartfelt love story that deals in longing, introspection and awkward sex scenes
She did however say it would “be an honour” to have the book translated into Hebrew by a company which shared her political position, as reported by the BBC.
“The Hebrew-language translation rights to my new novel are still available, and if I can find a way to sell these rights that is compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines, I will be very pleased and proud to do so,” she said.
However, she confirmed that she would not “accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people.”
Rooney’s actions were branded anti-Semitic by one Israel’s Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai.
“The cultural boycott of Israel, anti-Semitism in a new guise, is a certificate of poor conduct for her and others who behave like her,” he tweeted in Hebrew.
The next small-screen adaptation of Rooney’s work Conversations With Friends, is set for release in 2022.
In a new interview with the Radio Times, director Lenny Abrahamson, who will share directing duties on the 12-episode series with His Dark Materials‘ Leanne Welham, revealed that shooting is set to begin this spring, and described the show as a “cousin” to Normal People, with crossover potential.
Asked whether Normal People‘s protagonists Connell and Marianne, played by Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones respectively, could appear in the new series, Abrahamson said: “Yes, that’s perfect! And Connell could be some moping boy in the background, licking his pencil. Now we’re talking, that’s gold!”