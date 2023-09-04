Olivia Rodrigo on why she’ll never watch ‘The Idol’

Olivia Rodrigo has spoken about why she’ll never watch The Idol.

The pop star said in a new interview that she has no interest in watching the HBO show because she regards it as anti-feminist.

“I don’t have the desire to [watch it],” Rodrigo told The Guardian. “I remember walking out of Barbie and being like, ‘Wow, it’s so long since I’ve seen a movie that is female-centred in a way that isn’t sexual or about her pain or her being traumatised.’”

The Idol, which stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), was originally pitched as a satire about the music industry that follows Depp’s pop star Jocelyn as she frees herself from a toxic relationship with Tesfaye’s club owner/cult leader Tedros.

But when Euphoria creator Sam Levinson took over after the exit of director Amy Seimetz, he reportedly turned Seimetz’ vision on its head, stuffing the season with a large number of sex scenes and providing little commentary on its original themes.

“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” HBO said when it announced the series’ cancellation last month.

“After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

The Idol sparked much debate over representation of sex, female characters and more in its first season. Production on the show was alleged to be “a shitshow”, which The Weeknd, Rose-Depp and HBO later responded to.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo has reacted to fan theories that her hit song ‘Vampire’ could be about none other than Taylor Swift.

Since Rodrigo released ‘Vampire’ in late June, which features a lyric referring to someone as a “bloodsucker, fame fucker”, the song has caused much online speculation about who it could be referencing.

Swift was among the rumours online, with fans alleging to have found reason for a feud between the two. TikToker Eliud explained that the lyrics “The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me” referred to Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff being credited on the ‘Sour’ album track, ‘Deja Vu’.

Eliud said: “When she released ‘Sour’, Taylor freaking said, ‘Ay, yo. Give me money. Those sound like my songs. I need money.’ She sunk her teeth into Olivia’s freaking neck.”

In the aforementioned interview by The Guardian, Rodrigo has responded to the theory. “I was very surprised when people thought that,” she told the publication.

“I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t,” Rodrigo said. “I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

Rodrigo releases her second album, ‘GUTS‘, this Friday (September 8).