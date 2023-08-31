‘One Piece’ first reviews praise Netflix series as faithful adaptation

One Piece, Netflix‘s adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s best-selling manga (which also became a hit anime series), has mostly been praised by critics as a faithful adaptation.

The live-action series follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the ultimate treasure: to become the next Pirate King.

All eight episodes are now available to stream on Netflix, and most critics have been full of praise for the series.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “For hour-long episodes, One Piece rattles along at a sprightly pace, stacking drama points like teetering towers that all tumble in synchronised perfection. If it’s teen-friendly romps that virtually binge themselves you’re after, climb aboard and strap in tight.”

Empire also gave the series four stars, writing: “Luffy’s still searching for his treasure, but Netflix’s quest to successfully adapt a popular anime into live-action is finally over. It’s the fun, quirky adaptation that One Piece fans and newbies alike deserve.”

Digital Spy‘s Janet A Leigh was even more impressed, writing in a five-star review: “The eight-episode first season is a beautiful mix of comedy, adventure, action and horror — but ultimately, it’s joy. Joy is at the centre of it all. A joy that emanates but also reimagines at the same time for a fresh way into a story that’s so adored.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian felt the the series produced “mixed results”. In a three-star review, Jesse Hassenger wrote: “Even in the face of such lost-in-translation flights of fancy, there remains something oddly enjoyable about One Piece’s conceptual loopiness and its Hot Topic optimism, even when it looks like half-measures. To call it truly good would be a stretch worthy of Monkey D Luffy’s rubbery limbs. To call it dull, however, would be outright dishonesty.”

IGN was slightly more critical, however, arguing that its reliance on fan service and the omission of certain plot elements ultimately rendered the series heartless.

The outlet wrote: “Unfortunately, instead of committing fully to this retelling, One Piece constantly sails back into familiar waters and fan service, muddying the experience. It’s a shame considering most of the other aspects – from the visual and practical effects to wild action scenes and endearing cast – work well together. While this live-action version does an admirable job of showcasing the spirit of One Piece, its abridged treatment of the plot removes most, if not all of its heart.”

One Piece is now available to stream on Netflix.