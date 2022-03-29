Netflix ‘One Piece’ live-action remake: cast, characters and everything we know so far

One Piece has long been one of Japan’s most popular manga and anime series. The first volume of the manga was published in July 1997, while the first episode of the anime series aired in October of 1999 and still has an ardent following till this day.

The One Piece franchise also recently crossed two massive milestones – with 100 manga volumes published, and over 1,000 episodes of the anime aired, it has become one of the longest-running franchises in history, spawning 14 animated films based on the series.

In 2017, Tomorrow Studios (which developed Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop) announced that it would be working on a live-action remake of One Piece. Now, four years later, Netflix has revealed the core cast that will anchor its first 10-episode season.

While the world awaits the release of Netflix’s One Piece remake, NME breaks down everything you need to know about the upcoming show, including its release date, plot, cast and more.

Latest news:

Yellow Jackets‘ Peter Gadiot added to cast

Six more cast members announced

Netflix’s remake of One Piece commences production

Cast of One Piece remake introduce themselves in video

Netflix announces core cast members for live-action One Piece series

Netflix orders 10 episodes of One Piece live-action remake

What is One Piece about?

One Piece follows the story of a young boy named Monkey D. Luffy, who dreams of becoming a pirate and whose body obtains the properties of rubber after eating a Devil Fruit.

Luffy and his pirate crew, known as the Straw Hat Pirates, embark on a fantastical journey to find the legendary “One Piece” treasure, and the hopes of Luffy being crowned the King of Pirates.

Who has Netflix cast in its One Piece series?

In November 2021, Netflix announced the main cast of the Straw Hat Pirates, led by Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as lead protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. Also starring in the upcoming live-action series are Japanese actor Mackenyu (Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter, Pacific Rim: Uprising) as Roronoa Zoro and American actress Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami.

Rounding up the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates crew are Jacob Romero Gibson (Greenleaf) as Usopp, and Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji.

I WILL BE THE PIRATE KING !!! @onepiecenetflix pic.twitter.com/UvWXqiCvMC — Iñaki Godoy (@InakiGodoy) November 9, 2021

I am thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing ZORO in the upcoming live action Netflix series ONE PIECE.

☠️#OnePiece #Netflix pic.twitter.com/zSnRGpv3NT — Mackenyu (@Mackenyu1116) November 9, 2021

The casting for other notable characters such as Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Brook, the Black Cat Pirates and more has yet to be announced.

On December 5, the official One Piece YouTube channel shared a video of the show’s cast introducing themselves to fans, all wearing custom t-shirts designed by series creator Eiichiro Oda. Check out the complete clip below.

On March 8, a Variety report revealed that six more cast members have been added to the show’s roster. The newest additions have been confirmed as Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead: Rise), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Aidan Scott (Between the Devil), Jeff Ward (Brand New Cherry Flavor), McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) and Vincent Regan (300, Troy).

Davies will star as Koby, with Paulino taking on the role of Luffy’s first antagonist “Iron Mace” Alvida, Scott as Marine officer Helmeppo, Ward as Buggy the Star Clown, Belcher as Arlong the Saw, and Regan as Marine vice admiral Monkey D. Garp – also known as Garp the Fist.

On March 28, Deadline announced that Peter Gadiot (Yellow Jackets) has been cast as Shanks, the legendary captain of the red-haired pirate crew.

Is there a release date for Netflix’s live-action One Piece remake?

A release date has yet to be announced, though fans will be encouraged by the news that Netflix has begun production on its One Piece remake.

At the top of February, Netflix Geeked announced that it is “officially in production”, adding: “the road for Luffy to become the Pirate King has just begun”.

ONE PIECE is officially in production the road for Luffy to become the Pirate King has just begun pic.twitter.com/n2CzadWXh7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 1, 2022

As Anime News Network pointed out, one of the show’s executive producers Steven Maeda hinted that filming had begun with photos on his Twitter account. One of them appeared to be of his chair on set, embroidered with his name and role.

There’s no place like home. pic.twitter.com/gpjeWJPnSN — Steven Maeda (@stevemaeda) January 31, 2022

Who is directing and producing the live-action One Piece remake?

A director has yet to be tied to the series. However, Netflix has confirmed that Eiichiro Oda, the creator and author of the original manga series, will serve as its executive producer.

“We’ve been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live action series adaptation of ONE PIECE! How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know!” quipped Oda via a press release.

“But rest assured we’ve been making steady progress all along! It’s not easy when you’re working with people from different cultures! But it’s precisely that process that can yield something special! For now, we’re able to announce the main cast!” he added.

Oda also went on to say that the cast was selected from a criteria based on their “face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc”.

“It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!” he said.

A special message from Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE creator: "We’ve been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live action series adaptation of ONE PIECE! How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know!" (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Fihyy7iaiF — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

Netlix’s One Piece series will be co-written by showrunner Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, both of whom will also executive produce. The two said in a joint statement that the cast has “already begun working very hard to bring these characters to life. You will come to know and love them just as much as their manga counterparts”.

The series is being co-produced by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, with Netflix handling physical production and distribution.

How many episodes will there be in Netflix’s One Piece series?

It was reported in January 2020 that Netflix had ordered 10 episodes for the first season of the series. Each episode’s runtime has yet to be revealed.

Will the One Piece Netflix series follow the same story as the anime and manga?

It is currently unclear just how much the Netflix adaptation will deviate, if at all, from the original One Piece manga and anime. While the anime series – which began in 1999 – has crossed the 1,000-episode mark, Netflix has only ordered 10 episodes for the first season of its adaptation. It’s probably safe to assume that the first season will focus primarily on the opening arcs of the narrative, with an emphasis on Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Where can I watch the live-action One Piece series?

The live-action One Piece series is being booked as a Netflix original series, so it will stream exclusively on the streaming platform upon its release.