‘Only Murders In The Building’ sets season two premiere date

Steve Martin and Selena Gomez‘s murder mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building will return to Disney+ for its second season this June.

The show stars Martin, Gomez and Martin Short as neighbours in a New York apartment building who get embroiled in solving murder cases, inspired by their love of true crime podcasts.

Season one of Only Murders In The Building was released last year on Disney+ under the Star umbrella, and the network has confirmed that the show will return to screens for a second season on June 28, after season two was officially greenlit last September.

Advertisement

An announcement video for the new season sees the leading trio introducing themselves, as Martin says: “You’re probably wondering when season two of Only Murders in the Building is going to hit the airwaves…”

“I was wondering that too,” Short adds, before Gomez says: “I forgot what I was going to say.”

After stumbling over their words when trying to reveal the premiere date, the lift door closes to reveal that the show will return on June 28.

Well, this explains why the elevator was out of service yesterday… pic.twitter.com/gv1jqsimo0 — Only Murders In The Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) March 25, 2022

The series is co-created and written by Martin, and is described as “a comedic murder-mystery series”.

A synopsis for season one of the show says that it “follows three strangers (Martin, Martin Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Advertisement

“When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.”

Speaking to Variety last year, series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman said: “Everyone in our amazing ‘Building’ worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times – and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV – to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection.

“To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue – and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy – is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now – and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more!”