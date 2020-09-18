Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany has been cast as the lead role in Marvel‘s new series She-Hulk at Disney+.

The actress, who played the main character in the sci-fi series between 2013 and 2017, will take on the role of Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner, in the upcoming Disney series.

Walters inherits Banner’s Hulk powers via a blood transfusion, and is said to keep her “personality, intelligence and emotional control” according to Variety.

The still untitled series will be directed by Kat Coiro, who will also act as executive producer. Jessica Gao will write the series, and also act as the show’s executive producer and showrunner.

A number of Disney+ series focusing on Marvel characters are currently in the works, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision.

Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon/Sam Wilson in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, shared a photo from the set, as production has resumed following the coronavirus lockdown.

“The boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing…” Mackie wrote on Twitter, in a picture taken by his co-star Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes.

The boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing… #wintersoldiershot #FalconandtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/hpCy7vuFFa — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 15, 2020

Stan shared his own post on Instagram, with the caption: “Friends. Social distancing since November ’19”.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are set for release sometime later this year on Disney+ – there is not currently a release date confirmed yet for the Tatiana Maslany She-Hulk series, or any other confirmed cast members.