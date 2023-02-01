‘Our Blooming Youth’: Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee star in new teaser for period K-drama

tVN has unveiled a brand-new teaser for its upcoming period K-drama, Our Blooming Youth, starring Park Hyung-sik (Soundtrack #1) and Jeon So-nee (Scripting Your Destiny).

Our Blooming Youth tells the story of Crown Prince Lee Hwan (Park) who suffers from a mysterious curse and a woman named Min Jae-yi (Jeon) whose life is ruined after she’s accused of murdering her own family. Their lives become intertwined as they each save each other from their respective plights, eventually culminating in a romance.

The new teaser for the upcoming drama, which dropped yesterday (January 31), previews several events expected to take place in the pilot episode, introducing the rumours surrounding both Lee Hwan’s curse and Jae-yi’s alleged murder of her family. Despite the clear hardship the gossip brings upon both characters, they still remain suspicious of each other.

“I’m positive that the deaths of my family are connected to the Crown Prince,” said Jae-yi, as Lee Hwan also grows wary of her after she accidentally shoots an arrow in his direction, fuelling the allegations that she’s a murderer. Our Blooming Youth is slated to premiere its first episode on February 6 via tVN and Amazon Prime Video in selected regions.

Aside from Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee’s leading roles, Our Blooming Youth also boasts an all-star supporting cast. Taxi Driver’s Pyo Ye-jin is also set to appear as Ga-ram, while Crime Puzzle actor Yun Jong-seok and Hotel Del Luna’s Lee Tae-sun have been cast as Han Sung-on and Kim Myung-jin respectively.

Other stars who will star on Our Blooming Youth also include The Golden Spoon’s Choi Dae-chul, Bad Prosecutor’s Lee Jong-hyuk, Police University’s Hong Soo-hyun as well as veteran star Jung Woong-in, among others.

