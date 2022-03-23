‘Our Blues’: Goo Doo-shim raises her granddaughter in the latest trailer

tvN has released a new trailer for its much-anticipated upcoming K-drama, Our Blues.

The latest trailer focuses on female diver Hyun Choon-hee (When The Camellia Blooms’ Goo Doo-shim), who finds herself struggling to take care of her granddaughter, Son Eun-ki (Hospital Playlist’s Ki So-yu).

As the people of Jeju island help Eun-ki adjust to her new life on Jeju island, however, Choon-hee grows suspicious as she is unable to contact her daughter-in-law – who promised to take Eun-ki back after two weeks. The trailer ends with Eun-ki crying while pounding at her chest.

Our Blues follows the stories of seven people on Jeju Island, told in an “omnibus” format – meaning the series will unfold with independent episodes that each focus on one of the main characters on the island, with occasional appearances from the other characters.

In an interview with Esquire Korea, Kim Woo-bin shared that his first impression of the script left him feeling intrigued by the show’s concept. “When I read the script, it was a bit unfamiliar,” the actor, who plays ship captain Jung Joon in the series, explained.

“There were quite a few episodes that I didn’t appear in at all, some where I appear in one or two scenes, and some where I was the main character,” he added. “From an actor’s point of view, when I look at the parts of the script where I don’t appear, I felt like I’m watching a completely different drama. It’s really great.”