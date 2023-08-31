‘Our Flag Means Death’ season two gets new trailer, October premiere date

HBO Max‘s Our Flag Means Death is officially returning for its second season this year – watch the first teaser trailer below.

The first teaser trailer for Our Flag Means Death‘s second season was unveiled by HBO Max last night (August 30), and confirms its release date of October 5 on the streaming service.

The teaser trailer for season two sees Taika Waititi return as Blackbeard (aka Ed Teach) and Rhys Darby return as Stede Bonnet for HBO’s loose retelling of real-life English pirate Bonnet’s adventures with a comedic twist.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser trailer for HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death season two below.

Season one of Our Flag Means Death ended on a bitter note as Bonnet and Teach were separated, leading Teach to believe he had been abandoned by Bonnet. The teaser for season two sees Bonnet embark on a quest to reunite with Teach, who has begun plotting his revenge against Bonnet for his perceived act of betrayal.

Aside from Darby and Waititi, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon and Leslie Jones also star in the series.

For its premiere on October 5, HBO Max will release three new episodes, with the rest of the season being released weekly until its conclusion on October 26.

In other HBO news, the streaming service announced earlier this week that it has cancelled Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s controversial series The Idol after just one season. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work,” a spokesperson for HBO said.

Advertisement

It told the story of a rising pop idol Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who enters a complicated and toxic relationship with a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult (The Weeknd).