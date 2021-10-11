‘Oz’ actor Granville Adams dies of cancer

Granville Adams, who appeared in acclaimed HBO prison drama Oz, has died of cancer.

The actor played inmate Zahir Arif in the show from 1997. He appeared in a recurring role in Homicide: Life On The Street, which co-starred Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andre Braugher.

The actor’s family announced the news of his death in a statement shared on his social media on Sunday (October 11). They confirmed that he was surrounded by his loved ones in his final days. “Today our beloved Granville Adams has passed and is now with God,”a statement shared on Adams” the statement read on Instagram.

Friends and co-stars took to social media to pay their respects to the actor.

“I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer,” wrote Adams’ Oz co-star Kirk Acevedo on Twitter. “I don’t do well with loss because I’m unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we’ll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then… Rest easy my friend.”

Lost star Harold Perrineau, who also starred in Oz, took to Instagram to share a photo of Adams.

“You can’t always cry, sometimes you’ve got to CELEBRATE the time you had together. Brittany and I LOVE this man and the entire group of family/friends that we all created. Sleep well Prince! We’ll see each other again,” he wrote.

Meanawhile, Oz showrunner Tom Fontana wrote: “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest.”

Fontana and Oz actor Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe campaign earlier this year to help Adams and his family pay for the actor’s medical care. The campaign had gone on to raise $99,800, exceeding its $69,500 goal.