‘Ozark’ boss addresses fan theory that season three character is still alive

Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy has responded to a prominent fan theory claiming that a character from the show’s third season is still alive.

The recent third season of the Netflix drama saw character Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey) killed off screen, though fans have begun to speculate that because the death wasn’t shown on camera, Davis isn’t actually dead.

It has been speculated amongst fans that the character, played by Tom Pelphrey, could make a return in the show’s fourth season, though Mundy has now put the rumour to bed.

Speaking at a virtual PaleyFest panel for the show, Mundy responded to the prominent fan theory of Davis’ fate, saying: “I love the fact that people love [Ben] enough to come up with that theory.

“I wish it were true,” he added. “But it ain’t true.”

Reviewing season three of Ozark, NME wrote: “If you’ve never got around to watching Netflix thriller Ozark, this is the time. Not just because you need lots to watch while you’re stuck inside, but because it’s a show that benefits from being viewed with zero distraction.”

It continued: “Ozark draws a lot of comparisons with Breaking Bad – they’re both about ordinary schmos growing to love lawlessness – but it’s yet to hit the heights of that show. There’s still potential, though, and that’s a high bar to hit.”

It was recently confirmed that Ozark will return for a two-part, 14-episode final season, provisionally set to air in late 2021 or early 2022.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on season four of Ozark on NME.