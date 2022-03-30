‘Ozark’ season 4 trailer teases explosive final seven episodes

Netflix has shared a new trailer for the second part of Ozark‘s fourth season – watch the full teaser clip for the show’s dramatic final episodes below.

The concluding seven episodes of the show’s final season will arrive on April 29, almost three months after the first part was released, picking up as Ruth (Julia Garner) seeks vengeance following the murder of her cousin Wyatt.

According to the official logline: “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”

In the trailer, Marty (Jason Bateman) fears for the survival of his family as Ruth (Julia Garner) seeks revenge. “I’m just sick of having blood on my hands, Wendy. It doesn’t bother you?” Marty says, to which Wendy (Laura Linney) responds: “You’re so desperate to be the good guy.”

The new clip also appears to confirm a huge spoiler for the show’s storyline – you can watch it below.

A Farewell To Ozark, a 30-minute special that explores the making of the final season, is also set to air on April 29.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, who find themselves wrapped up in a money laundering operation in the Ozarks, Missouri after a scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Chris Mundy previously said the second part of season four will pick up directly after the prior episode’s events. “We pick up right away,” Mundy said. “We would be cheating everybody if we jumped past the emotional place we were in [at the end of the episode].”