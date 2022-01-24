‘Ozark’ star Alfonso Herrera on midseason finale cliffhanger: “I was in shock”

Ozark star Alfonso Herrera has admitted he was shocked by the midseason finale of the Neflix show’s final series.

Herrera, who plays Javi Elizonndro the nephew and successor of kingpin Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), shot dead newlyweds Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) in episode seven.

Speaking about the scene, Herrera told Entertainment Weekly : “When I read that, as a fan, I was in shock. But, as the actor playing Javi, I was very excited to see the arc of this character. That last scene, it’s very potent, it’s very explosive.”

Herrera went on to say the scene was so harrowing that prior to filming, he felt the need to take Emery and Tahan into his arms.

“That was hard, man, because when I arrived to set, it was the first time I was meeting them both,” he explained. “And I remember I just hugged them, and they said, ‘This is going to be tough,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know if I have to say this is an honour, or I’m just sad, but it’s a complete pleasure to work with you and to be with you in this process.'”

He continued: “They were very generous, and it was emotional when we finished. Not just for me, but for the whole cast and crew. They’ve been there since the beginning, so it was a very heartfelt goodbye from everyone to them.”

He also promised more surprises in the second half of Ozark‘s final season.

“What’s going to happen afterwards, it’s going to be mind-blowing,” Herrera added. “If you think that Javi is someone that you cannot read and you do not expect how he’s going to react, what’s going to happen next is that times 20.”

NME awarded part one of the final season four stars and described it as “the beginning of the end for the Byrdes.”

It added: “Season three was a highpoint – and its cliffhanger genuinely stunning. Season four part one (another seven episodes arrive later in 2022) keeps up that momentum, but occasionally runs out of ideas.”

‘Ozark’ season four part one is out on Netflix now.