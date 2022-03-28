‘Pachinko’ star Jin Ha apologises for “inappropriate” Tumblr blog posts

Korean-American actor Jin Ha has apologised for his old Tumblr blog, which featured “inappropriate” captions and images of middle-aged and elderly Korean women.

Jin Ha, who currently stars as Solomon Baek in Apple TV+’s new K-drama series Pachinko, had uploaded as many as 90 photographs of middle-aged and elderly Korean women to his now-deleted blog “Korean Flowers in Bloom” in 2010 and 2011. The blog subsequently began to draw attention after the series premiered last week.

Many of the photographs were taken in public areas like metro stations and streets, with the faces of the women left un-pixelated. His posts were also often accompanied by overtly sexual captions, as reported by The Korea Times, and had included comments like “working with such a provocative model, I found it hard to keep myself and my concupiscence under control” and “now we have an excuse to stare directly at her right nipple”.

Over the weekend on March 26, Ha apologised for his blog posts through a statement his official website. “My ‘Korean Flowers in Bloom’ Tumblr account from 2011 should not have been made at all. It was a breach of privacy for the elder women, and many of my captions were inappropriate. I deeply regret my actions, and I apologize for them,” wrote the actor.

Ha added that he had requested for Tumblr to remove the account, which was done immediately. “I sincerely apologize to the senior women whom I photographed. I apologize, as well, to the viewers whom I offended with this Tumblr account,” he stated. “My lack of judgement in 2011 has been pointed out by readers wiser than I have proved to be, and for that I am grateful.”

“I will work diligently to learn from this mistake so that I may never repeat it going forward,” he finished. Ha has also since deactivated his social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

Prior to Pachinko, Ha had starred in American TV shows like Devs and Love Life, as well as the musical Hamilton.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko tells the story of a fictional Korean immigrant family in Japan over four generations through the life of its matriarch, Sunja. Its cast includes well-known stars like Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung and popular actor Lee Min-ho, along with newcomers like Kim Min-ha.