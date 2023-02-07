Pamela Anderson hits back at Tim Allen after he denies flashing her in 1991

Pamela Anderson has responded to Tim Allen after the actor denied her claims that he exposed himself to her on the set of Home Improvement.

In her recently released memoir Love, Pamela, Anderson claimed that, while filming an episode of the 1991 sitcom, Allen opened up his robe and showed her his naked body to her.

Allen publicly denied the claims, stating that it “never happened” and that he would “never do such a thing”.

Recalling the incident in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Anderson said: “How could you make that up?… You can’t make that stuff up.”

She continued: “He has to deny it because look at the times we’re in. What if he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that.’”

Anderson added that “a lot of the stories” in her book are “just the tip of the iceberg”, before clarifying that there were no further incidents with Allen.

On the alleged incident with Allen, Anderson wrote in her book: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Further denying her claims, Allen recently told Mail Online: “[Anderson] was a great co-worker, I’ll tell you that. She’s a fun girl.

“Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really.”

Elsewhere, Anderson recently named Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner as the “one man” who always treated her with “complete and utter respect”.