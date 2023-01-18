Pamela Anderson refused to read letter from ‘Pam & Tommy’ star Lily James

Pamela Anderson has revealed that she refused to read a letter sent to her by Pam & Tommy star Lily James.
Speaking to The New York Times, Anderson explained that she hasn’t watched the Disney+ series, which tells the true story of how her sex tape with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was leaked to the masses.
Anderson said that the events covered in the series were “already hurtful enough the first time,” adding: “It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalising off that thing?”
The Baywatch star then revealed that James, who plays Anderson in the series, reached out to her after taking the role, saying she wanted to “honour” her while starring in the show.
However, Anderson refused to respond to the actress, instead scanning a copy of the letter and leaving it unread in her inbox.
Meanwhile, Netflix recently released the trailer for Pamela, A Love Story, a new documentary that gives Anderson’s account of the sex tape scandal.
Speaking in the trailer, Anderson says: “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”
The doc was announced in March last year following the release of Pam & Tommy.
An official synopsis reads: “An intimate and humanising portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells. Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.”
Announcing the documentary in March on Instagram, Anderson wrote: “My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”
Pamela, A Love Story is released on Netflix on January 31.