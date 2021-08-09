Paramount+ Australia launch: price, release date, titles and everything you need to know

Back in May, it was announced that US streaming service Paramount+, owned by ViacomCBS, would be launching in Australia this August, absorbing Network Ten’s streaming service 10 All Access and adding a host of international catalogue.

The platform’s expansive catalogue will feature over 20,000 films and TV shows, drawing from networks like SHOWTIME, MTV, Nickelodeon and more along with exclusive premieres and locally-produced content.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paramount+ in Australia. Read on for details on content that will be available on the platform, price, local content and more.

When will Paramount+ launch in Australia and how much will it cost?

Advertisement

Paramount+ will launch in Australia on August 11 with a price of $8.99 per month. It’s unclear at this stage whether there will be a tiered subscription system offered as with its US equivalent.

So how does Paramount+’s monthly price stack up against its major competitors in Australia? It’s a little cheaper than basic plans for the likes of Disney+ ($11.99), Netflix ($10.99), Stan and Binge ($10 each), and more expensive than Amazon Prime Video ($6.99 per month).

What brands will be available on Paramount+ in Australia?

Paramount+ Australia will feature a catalogue of over 20,000 movies and TV shows. Content will be drawn from international brands including SHOWTIME, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, the Smithsonian Channel and Sony Pictures Television, in addition to local content.

Network 10, which is owned by Paramount+ parent company ViacomCBS, will rebrand its 10 All Access service to Paramount+. If you’re already subscribed to 10 All Access, your subscription will transfer over, along with previously available content like NCIS and Frasier.

What international exclusives will premiere on Paramount+?

Paramount+ will host a slew of exclusive international premieres. These include The First Lady, which boasts a star-studded cast including Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Aaron Eckhart and Dakota Fanning. Antoine Fuqua’s sci-fi film Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg-starring, is also set to premiere in Australia via Paramount+ when it launches on August 11.

Advertisement

Other standouts include the forthcoming Dexter revival (set to premiere in November), the Halo TV adaptation (which will debut early 2022), Yellowjackets (late 2021), The Gilded Age (2021) and The Offer, a scripted drama about the making of The Godfather.

What international films and TV will be available on Paramount+ in Australia?

A full list of international content that will be available on the platform is yet to be confirmed, but some titles that are set to appear on the platform include Harry Potter, the Dark Knight trilogy, Lord of the Rings, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Godfather, Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones.

In the US, big-name Paramount Pictures films like A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7 will be available to stream on the platform between 30 and 45 days after their cinematic release, but it’s unclear at this stage whether Australia will also get those flicks at the same time.

What Australian films and TV will be available on Paramount+ in Australia?

Paramount+ will also host a number of locally-made titles including Spreadsheet, a comedy series about divorced mother-of-two Lauren (Katherine Parkinson) who is seeking sex without commitment. Production started on the series earlier this month. Other local content will include Last King of the Cross, an operatic drama based on John Ibrahim’s autobiography of the same name, focusing on the underworld figure and his brother Sam.

Coming-of-age film 6 Festivals will also debut on the platform. Written and directed by Macario de Souza (Bra Boys, Fighting Fear) the film tells the story of three best friends (Yasmin Honeychurch, Rory Potter and Rasmus King) as they attend six of their bucket-list music festivals while coming to terms with a cancer diagnosis.

Shot at music festivals in Wollongong and the Sunshine Coast earlier this year, it will feature cameo appearances from Australian artists like G Flip, Dune Rats, Alison Wonderland, Bliss n Eso, Peking Duk and more.

A second season of drama Five Bedrooms will also feature on the platform, with all episodes available on its launch date of August 11.

What sports will be broadcast on Paramount+?

Paramount+ will be hosting a huge amount of football content, after ViacomCBS purchased the rights to broadcast A-League and W-League matches from next season. Other football content broadcast on the platform will include matches by the Socceroos and Matildas, the FFA Cup, World Cup qualifiers, various AFC (Asian Football Confederation) competitions and more.

How do I sign up for Paramount+?

If you’re already subscribed to 10 All Access, your subscription will transfer over to Paramount+ automatically. Otherwise, sign up to Paramount+’s mailing list here to stay in the loop about subscribing when the platform launches on August 11.