Paramount+ streaming service to launch in Australia in August

American streaming service Paramount+ will launch in August in Australia and New Zealand, its parent company ViacomCBS has announced.

The platform will launch on August 11 with a price of $8.99 per month. At the same time, Network 10, which is owned by ViacomCBS, will rebrand its 10 All Access service to Paramount+.

Subscribers will have access to more than 20,000 episodes worth of local and overseas content. In a statement, ViacomCBS’s ANZ chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said the platform’s local catalogue will include content from SHOWTIME, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, the Smithsonian Channel and Sony Pictures Television.

“We are poised to become as powerful a player in streaming as we are in television. By leveraging the iconic Paramount brand, leading-edge infrastructure, along with an incredible super-sized pipeline of must-see content, Paramount+ will deliver an exceptional consumer entertainment experience.”

The platform will also be home to the exclusive premieres of The First Lady, the Dexter reboot, The Man Who Fell to Earth, The Gilded Age, Yellowjackets and more shows.

In addition to overseas content, Paramount+ will also host a number of locally made titles including sex drama Spreadsheet, drama Last King of the Cross and coming-of-age film 6 Festivals. The company has also greenlit a second season of drama series Five Bedrooms.