Paris Hilton cooking show cancelled by Netflix after one season

Paris Hilton’s cooking show on Netflix has been cancelled after just one season.

Deadline has confirmed that Cooking With Paris has been axed by the streaming giant, after an initial six-episode run premiered last August.

Hilton invited guests including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton to help her try and make a number of sweet and savoury recipes.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton announced at the end of last year that she had built an island in Roblox, in which she performed a DJ set on New Year’s Eve.

“For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world,” Hilton said at the time.

“Not everybody gets to experience that, so that’s what we’ve been working together on over the past year — giving them all my inspirations of what I want in that world.”

Elsewhere, UB40’s Ali Campbell criticised Hilton for the similarities between ‘Kingston Town’ and Hilton’s ‘Stars Are Blind’.

The hotel heiress’ debut single, which was released in 2006, garnered a lot of attention due to it sounding very similar to UB40’s popular cover of Lord Creator’s 1970 song.

“It really was a total lift,” Campbell told NME in a new interview. “When I heard it, I said what almost everybody does: ‘Wow! That’s more or less ‘Kingston Town’ all the way through’.”

He added: “It was almost comical. I don’t know who sued her – it wasn’t us.”