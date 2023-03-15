Paris Hilton says she “pretended” to vote for Donald Trump in 2016

Paris Hilton had said she “pretended” to vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

In her new book, Paris: The Memoir, the reality TV star and businesswoman listed several things she’s “not proud of”.

“I used to wear those horrific Von Dutch caps. I once went to a Playboy Mansion Halloween party dressed as Sexy Pocahontas,” she said, reeling off a number of “mistakes” from her past.

She then revealed: “When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modelling agency I signed with.”

In her memoir, Hilton explained Trump reacted angrily when she left to join another modelling agency: “He was furious and intimidated the shit out of me on the phone,” she wrote.

Days after the 2016 presidential election, an Australian TV station asked Hilton if she had voted for Trump, to which she replied: “I’ve known him since [I was] a little girl — so yes.”

Hilton first admitted to lying about her vote in 2017, telling Marie Claire that she didn’t really vote for Trump, but backed him to be a good president.

“He’s always been so nice, so respectful and sweet,” she told the publication at the time.

In her memoir, the model said that rather than lying about her vote at the 2016 election, she was even more ashamed of what she actually did.

“The truth is even worse,” she wrote, “I didn’t vote at all.”

“Am I standing by these choices? Would I make the same choices again, knowing what I know now? Of course not!” she continued.

“You make it right if you can. You apologise — in private where it counts, in public if it helps. I’m not pretending to be, like, the Dalai Lama in Louboutins here. I’m just saying, grace is available to all of us if we make it available to each other.”

Last month, Hilton said that Harvey Weinstein followed her into the ladies toilets when she was 19, saying: “It scared me and freaked me out.”