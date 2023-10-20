Park Eun-bin dreams of a life under the spotlight in new trailer for Netflix’s ‘Castaway Diva’

Netflix has dropped a new sneak peek at upcoming K-drama series Castaway Diva, starring Park Eun-bin of Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame.

Castaway Diva follows Seo Mok-ha, a crass countryside girl who has pipe dreams of becoming a pop star. One fateful day, as she’s making her way to Seoul city in order to make her dreams come true, Mok-ha somehow finds herself stranded on an uninhabited island, where she remains for the next 15 years.

The new trailer introduces the eccentricities of Mok-ha, who speaks in a heavy dialect synonymous with rural South Korean towns and is extremely vocal about her dreams, despite being well aware of the fact that she “sounds hopeless”. Nevertheless, she doesn’t let her naysayers stop her from doing what she can to achieve that dream, even if she really does have a “one-in-a-million chance”.

Park Eun-bin of Extraordinary Attorney Woo stars as Mok-ha, and is joined by the likes of Kim Hyo-jin, Chae Jong-hyeop, VIXX’s N (credited as Cha Hak-yeon) and more. The series is produced and broadcast locally by South Korean cable network tvN and will premiere on October 28.

Episodes will be broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20pm KST thereafter. Streaming platform Netflix will bring the show to global audiences with release schedules coinciding with tvN’s.

Last year, Park Eun-bin starred in the popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. NME featured the series on our lists of the 10 best Korean dramas of 2022 and the 10 best Asian TV shows of 2022. Meanwhile, the production company behind Extraordinary Attorney Woo recently confirmed that it has signed a contract with series writer Moon Ji-won to work on a second season of the hit K-drama.

In other K-drama news, Netflix also recently dropped a new official trailer for its upcoming Korean original Daily Dose of Sunshine, starring Doom at your Service’s Park Bo-young as its lead. The series will receive an exclusive global premiere on the platform on November 3. Watch the trailer here.