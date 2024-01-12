Park Seo-jun says he’s “satisfied” with ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ despite mixed reviews

Gyeongseong Creature actor Park Seo-jun has commented on the new Netflix K-drama’s mixed reception.

In a recent interview, the 35-year-old actor discussed the mixed reviews for Gyeongseong Creature, sharing that he was unfazed by them, and that he was “satisfied” with the project.

“I’ve never experienced a lack of mixed reviews. It happens with every project,” said Park, per Yonhap News Agency. “So, I was not emotionally affected. I rather felt that the level of people’s interest was quite high.”

The media outlet added that Park had emphasised that he felt “satisfied” with Gyeongseong Creature, adding that he had been eagerly awaiting its release, having worked on the series for two years.

Park went on to address criticisms that his portrayal of lead character Jang Tae-sang had been too light-hearted for the series’ dark themes. “I understand that some people may see it that way. But for me, the overall story was more important, so I wanted to make the beginning more light-hearted,” he said.

“I thought if I acted that way, the audience would be able to feel [my character’s] transformation more clearly when they see it later,” Park explained.

Part one of Gyeongseong Creature seasno one premiered on Netflix in December 2023, with the second half arriving on the platform earlier this month.

Prior to its release, Netflix had already greenlit its second season, which was filmed simultaneously. The streamer confirmed earlier this week that season two will premiere some time this year.

While season one was set in the Japanese-colonial era during World War Two, the upcoming season will take place in modern day Seoul, where new character Ho-jae’s (also played by Park) connection to the past will be unveiled.