‘Parks and Recreation’ cast reunite to support actors’ strike

The cast of Parks and Recreation reunited on the picket line in support of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Adam Scott (who played Ben Wyatt), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate) and Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson) appeared alongside other former members of the cast and crew on Friday (August 11) outside Amazon Studios in Culver City, California.

Others on the picket line included Retta (Donna Meagle), Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergeich), Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio Saperstein), Alison Becker (Shauna Malwae-Tweep), Kirk Fox (Joe Fantringham), Joe Manda (Morris Lerpiss), Colton Dunn (Brett Hull), Susan Yeagley (Jessica Wicks) and show creator Michael Schur.

Advertisement

Sharing pictures on Instagram, including with Sam Elliott (Ron Dunn) and Pawnee’s miniature horse Li’l Sebastian, Yeagley wrote: “Parks and Recreation Day on the picket lines. What a thrill to see the sweet family again. One day longer. One day stronger.”

In reference to April’s feud with Rashida Jones’ character, Plaza held a sign which read: “Ann Perkins works for the AMPTP.”

While their former co-star Chris Pratt wasn’t in attendance, he shared the photos on Instagram in solidarity, writing: “The Parks gang went picketing today. I couldn’t be there, but I stand in solidarity with them. #SAGAFTRAstrong #SAGAFTRAstrike.”

Parks and Recreation ran for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015. The cast previously reunited in 2019 to mark the show’s tenth anniversary.

Advertisement

Members of SAG-AFTRA are striking alongside the Writers Guild of America (WGA) after negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), who represent major studios like Netflix, Disney and others.

Both unions are seeking better pay, streaming residuals and safeguards against the use of AI technology.