The cast of Parks And Recreation are set to reunite for the second time this year for a Democratic Party fundraiser.

Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza and more stars from the hit NBC show will take part in A Parks And Rec Town Hall, which will raise money for the Democratic Party in the state of Wisconsin.

The event is set to take place on September 17, and will feature a town hall meeting followed by a Q&A with the cast members.

Advertisement

A Parks And Rec Town Hall will also feature Retta (who played Donna in the show), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich) and show creator Michael Schur, with special guests also promised.

Earlier this year, the cast of Parks And Recreation reunited for a one-off half-hour charity special, which saw the show’s original cast reunite over video call, raising $2.8m (£2.25m) for food charity Feeding America, who are fighting hunger during the coronavirus crisis.

A Parks And Rec revival was first teased last year when the show’s main cast came together for a 10th anniversary special.

“I am so not cool, so from minute one I’ve been like I’m down. Tell me where to go, I’ll clear my schedule” Amy Poehler said of a potential revival for the show.

Advertisement

“I mean, [co-creator] Mike Schur currently produces and writes on, I think, 14 shows, so it’ll really be whenever he is ‘tech avail’, as we like to say in the biz. But yeah, I’m ready.”

Parks And Recreation ran for seven seasons on NBC between 2009 and 2015.