Rob Lowe and Alan Yang share new ‘Parks and Recreation’ podcast

Parks and Recreation star Rob Lowe and writer Alan Yang are set to host a new podcast revealing secrets behind the show.

The pair will join forces on Parks and Recollection, according to Entertainment Weekly, which will launch later this month.

The podcast will feature appearances from cast and crew members from the show, and will lift the curtain on some of fans’ most beloved moments from the show.

A trailer for Parks and Recollection teases an argument about whether Andy and April should be together, and how Ben Schwartz almost missed out on playing Jean-Ralphio.

